Connecting with spirit of Hari Raya

South East District Mayor Mohd Fahmi Aliman (centre) touring a Hari Raya-themed train yesterday.

From now till June 2, commuters will be able to catch a ride on such themed trains and buses.

The transfer linkway at Paya Lebar MRT Interchange will be decorated to complement the themed trains, and the Ang Mo Kio and Boon Lay integrated transport hubs will be similarly dressed up so that commuters on their first- and last-mile connections can likewise revel in the Hari Raya festivities.

They are part of the Land Transport Authority's efforts to liven up the commuting experience during the festive season and foster a positive commuter culture.

This year's Hari Raya theme - on which the festive light-up is also based - is ''Gotong Royong - Unity & Resilience''.

The themed stations, trains and buses will feature icons inspired by the values and traditions of the Muslim community, and allow commuters to learn about the traditions behind different practices.

Some buses of services 7, 28 and 154 will be decked out progressively from next month.

These services ply through the Geylang Serai vicinity and heartland.