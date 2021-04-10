Congregational prayers can be held at dorms during Ramadan

Migrant workers who are observing the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will be able to attend congregational prayers within their dormitories from April 13 to May 12 - the duration of the fasting month.

Dormitories will be allowed to hold two congregational prayer sessions for up to 200 people each day, depending on the size and availability of the sites at each location, said the Manpower Ministry (MOM) yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing vaccination drive for migrant workers will continue. The vaccination hours will be extended to 10pm during Ramadan to cater for Muslim workers who have to break their fast before vaccination, added MOM.

"Vaccination does not invalidate the fast, and migrant workers are encouraged to take the Covid-19 vaccine when they are given the opportunity to do so," it said.

The drive to vaccinate Singapore's migrant workers is currently in its second phase, with about 30,000 workers across 30 dorms scheduled to get their jabs in the next few weeks. Phase one of the operation last month saw about 9,000 eligible workers receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Dormitory operators may apply through the Assurance, Care and Engagement Group to organise these congregational prayers. The group is cooperating with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to allow this to happen, said MOM.

"These congregational prayer sessions can be conducted at suitable locations within the dormitories (for example, multi-purpose halls or common rooms) with the necessary safe distancing measures," said MOM.

The congregational prayers will be held for evening prayers (terawih) and the morning prayer on Hari Raya Puasa on May 13. Dorms may nominate residents to be approved as prayer leads or imams by Muis. There will also be alternative arrangements for those who are unable to attend these congregational prayer sessions.

The Muis YouTube channel has programmes available in Bengali, and the Muis Ramadan Guide 2021 has been translated into Bengali and disseminated to Muslim migrant workers inside and outside of the dormitories.

A large proportion of migrant workers here are from Bangladesh, where over 85 per cent of the population is Muslim.

"MOM will continue to work with dormitory operators and employers to cater to the Muslim migrant workers' needs in observing Ramadan while ensuring adherence to the measures necessary to deal with the risks posed by Covid-19," added the ministry.