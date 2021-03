A condominium resident aggrieved by stray cats that scratched her car in the basement carpark took her case to the Strata Titles Board, which ordered the condo management corporation (MC) to evict the tabbies.

In the first reported case in which stray cats making their permanent habitats in a carpark led to a condo spat, the board rejected the MC's suggestion for the use of cat repellents or spike mats, or asking the resident to use the upper carpark floors for her vehicle.