Condo agent apologises after security body flags age discrimination in tender documents

Knight Frank Property Management has retracted tender documents for Spring Grove condominium's security services after the Security Association Singapore (SAS) flagged clauses which discriminated against workers based on age.

These clauses stipulated that security officers between the ages of 21 and 55 were to be hired, with immediate removal clauses entitling the MCST or managing agent to remove security officers at the management's discretion.

A Knight Frank spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that the clauses, which "could have been perceived as unfair and discriminatory", were from "outdated" documents.

The spokesman said: "We apo-logise for the oversight in sen-ding tenders that contained dated clauses. Our tender documents were reviewed and updated last year according to employment best practices as laid out by the SAS."

She added that following the incident, Knight Frank has immediately recalled all relevant tender documents and will re-issue fresh copies with updated clauses to the tenderers.

The SAS' chief of staff, Mr Nicholas Lim, had in a Facebook post and a media statement earlier yesterday highlighted the clauses in Knight Frank's tender.

This, he said, meant that security officers could be dismissed if they were deemed "undesirable" without the management having to provide any form of justification or recourse.

The tender for Spring Grove, which is due to end on Friday at noon, stated that the contract for services would start on Sept 1.

Mr Lim raised a similar case involving Savills Property Ma-nagement in September last year in its tender for security services at the Hillview Heights condominium.

Then, SAS had flagged Savills for discrimination against non-Mandarin speakers and older workers in its tender for security services.

Apologising for the issue, Savills said the issue stemmed from "historical tender documentation language from 2000", and "had taken steps to ensure all tender documentation reflects current Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices".

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) suspended Savills' work pass privileges for this issue, according to The Business Times.

Mr Lim added that there was a "glaring gap" in the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (Tafep), which penalises discrimination by employers - in this case security agencies - while managing agents "appear to get off with merely a warning".

According to Tafep guidelines on the Tripartite Alliance Ltd (TAL) website, "employers must recruit and select employees on the basis of merit (such as skills, experience or ability to perform the job), and regardless of age, race, gender, religion, marital status and family responsibilities or disability".

TAL is set up by MOM, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).

Employers are advised to avoid using age as a selection criterion for hiring "unless you are bound by legal or regulatory requirements. In such cases, you may state this upfront".

If the work is physically demanding, "state this requirement in the job description and avoid indicating a specific age group", the TAL site said.

While not legally binding, the guidelines set out that employers will face scrutiny from MOM and can have their work pass privileges curtailed if employment guidelines are not followed.