Under the air travel bubble arrangement between Singapore and Hong Kong, flights will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked Covid-19 cases is more than five in either city.

This is calculated by dividing the total number of unlinked cases over the past seven days by seven.

For example, if there are a total of 35 unlinked cases over the past seven days, the seven-day moving average would be five.