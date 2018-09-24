Concertgoers, be wary of online purchase scams: Police

SINGAPORE - The police on Monday (Sept 24) warned concertgoers against falling for online purchase scams, ahead of several gigs set to take place here in the last quarter of the year and early next year.

British pop star Sam Smith will play his first Singapore concert for two nights on Oct 2 and 3, while five-time Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey will be holding a special one-night concert on Nov 3.

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 will be bringing their Red Pill Blues tour to Singapore on March 7 next year.

Last year, the police received at least 120 reports of online purchase scams involving the sale of concert tickets.

The victims either did not receive their tickets or received fake/invalid tickets after they made payment, police said.

In August, several fans were cheated of at least $2,000 in total after they were duped into buying fake JJ Lin concert tickets on Facebook.

After paying hundreds of dollars for their tickets, the victims were mailed blank pieces of paper or empty envelopes instead, reported The New Paper.

Related Story Police warn public against falling for concert ticket scams; 120 cases reported in 2017

Related Story Victims pay scammer for JJ Lin concert tickets but get sheets of blank paper instead

In its advisory on Monday, the police said that the public should adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Don't be impulsive: Be wary of online advertisements of concert tickets at cheap prices that sound too good to be true. Do not buy on impulse. Read the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase.

Don't believe: Scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC/ driver's licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it.

Don't give: As you are dealing with strangers, avoid making payments or deposits in advance. Try to use shopping platforms or arrangements that release your payment to the seller only upon receipt of the item.

Alternatively, arrange to meet the seller and pay only after collecting your tickets.

The public should bear in mind that the tickets may still be invalid upon entry if they were duplicated. Buyers are advised to purchase only from authorised sellers.

Those who wish to receive scam-related advice may call the National Crime Prevention Council's anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg