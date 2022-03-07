Concert promoters expect large-scale shows to return only next year

In December, music fans will be able to rock out with Taiwanese band Mayday at the National Stadium, one of the venues for large-scale concerts in Singapore.

Music concerts made a comeback here in September 2020 when the Singapore Chinese Orchestra performed at the 831-capacity Singapore Conference Hall, but with a restricted audience of just 50. Mayday's gig is the only big event that has been confirmed so far since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Promoter Live Nation Singapore declined to say how many tickets will be available for the show.

In 2018, the group - one of the most popular bands in Mandopop - drew 40,000 at the National Stadium.

Concert organisers told The Straits Times that while they have made tentative bookings for international acts to perform here this year, they expect big events to return in full force only next year.

A spokesman for the Singapore Sports Hub, which includes the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, said there is a potential line-up of A-list international artistes this year and next.

"We are engaging with the Government and event organisers on measures and plans to increase allowable capacities at the National Stadium and the Singapore Indoor Stadium in ways that are safe, scalable and economically sensible," the spokesman added.

Lushington Entertainments director Adam Firth said: "Realistically, I would not expect to see major international tours here until later in the year or into 2023.

"Large concerts will start being announced for Singapore quite quickly once there is certainty about the time frame for staging major events, but we are not quite there yet."

Apart from issues such as the lack of insurance coverage for event cancellation and the requirement for pre-event testing that promoters have to grapple with, the biggest impediment to staging large-scale concerts in Singapore at the moment is the limit on crowd size, something that no longer exists in markets such as the United States and Europe.

Full-capacity audiences sitting side by side are allowed under a pilot by the Ministry of Health called the VDS+Test (vaccination-differentiated safe management measures plus test) scheme. These are currently limited to smaller venues such as the Esplanade Concert Hall, which seats 1,630.

Unusual Entertainment has plans for "a couple" of big shows and are hoping to stage them in the final quarter of this year. Its assistant marketing director, Ms Koh San Chin, said major gigs are more likely to take place here if the artistes can also secure concerts in other countries in the region.

LAMC co-owner Ross Knudson said the return of the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix in October will be "a big indicator" of whether more big concerts will be allowed to take place later this year.

The Padang concerts that have been part of F1 in previous years have traditionally been some of the biggest music events in Singapore. It is not known if this year's Grand Prix will include similar large-scale gigs again.

At least one new major player has entered the local concert business in the past year. European live entertainment company CTS Eventim has based its newly set up Asian wing, Eventim Live Asia, in Singapore and plans to stage concerts here and around the region.