Concert and Star Wars Day at Jurong Lake Gardens

Get ready to rock this Saturday as the National Parks Board (NParks) holds the 11th instalment of its Rockestra concert series.

The concert at the Lakeside Field in the new Jurong Lake Gardens is organised by NParks, and will feature a medley of English, Mandopop and Cantopop songs performed by local bands.

Themed "East Meets West",hits by popular singers such as Ed Sheeran, Jacky Cheung and Gary Cao will be performed by local bands such as Enigma, The JumpStart, The Switch Gang and SuperSonic, and The Peppertree Band.

The concert, which is on from 6.30pm till late, will also feature new performers such as local band NationOne and 10-year-old singing sensation Jordin Tan.

There will also be food and beverage stands at the event.

An interactive dimension has been added to the concert. Those attending the event can send in their song requests in advance by texting a request in this format: __ and .

Requests should be sent in to 77275 from now till Saturday.

The free concert is held in conjunction with the Singapore Garden Festival Horticulture Show 2019, which will be on from Saturday to May 5 at the Jurong Lake Gardens.

There will be more than 100 activities at the gardens, including free movie screenings, plant and gardening talks, parent-child workshops, guided walks and more.

On May 4, Star Wars fans can look forward to a series of special events in celebration of Star Wars Day, with the theme "May the Fourth be with you".

This includes an outdoor movie screening of Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back at the Lakeside Field from 7.30pm to 10pm.