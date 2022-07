Taxi driver Wong Yew Weng received his third Pfizer shot last September but has been delaying taking his second booster shot, despite being eligible for it.

While his wife is keen to get a second booster shot - meant to protect seniors and the vulnerable from severe disease - the 63-year-old, who had a mild bout of Covid-19 with some aches and pains in March this year, said: "I'm not sure about the need for a fourth shot."