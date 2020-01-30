Compulsory leave of absence for 200 PCF staff who went to China

About 200 of the over 7,500 pre-school and eldercare staff of the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will be required to take 14 days' compulsory leave of absence upon their return from mainland China.

This also applies to pupils and seniors returning from China, PCF's assistant chief executive officer Tan Lee Jee said yesterday.

This is in line with government measures to fight the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which on Monday mandated a 14-day leave of absence for those in the healthcare, education and eldercare sectors who have returned from China.

"This affects staff, children and elders of PCF Sparkletots and PCF Sparkle Care returning from mainland China on and from Jan 28, as well as those who returned within the last 14 days, from Jan 14," said Ms Tan. All staff, children and elders at PCF centres will also have to declare upcoming travel plans.

Health checks will also be conducted up to three times a day at the centres, Ms Tan added.

PCF will continue to encourage good personal hygiene among its staff and those under its care, she said. Frequently touched surfaces, toys and commonly shared items will be cleaned and sanitised daily.

When My First Skool pre-school centre reopened on Tuesday after the Chinese New Year weekend, children were greeted by teachers and staff clad in surgical masks and wielding thermometers, as well as bottles of hand sanitiser.

Parents who had not submitted a declaration online of their travel plans and history at the weekend were asked to fill in a form on the spot, using a tablet.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, who visited the centre on Tuesday, said: "This is a stepped-up precautionary measure because in pre-schools and other social facilities, we have more vulnerable communities like young children and elderly persons with disabilities."

Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of My First Skool, said about 2 per cent of staff across all its centres will be taking a leave of absence.

There are about 1,900 pre-school centres in Singapore which employ approximately 25,000 teaching and programme staff. Early estimates indicate that about 600 staff, and around 1,000 of the 180,000 pre-school pupils, are expected to be affected.