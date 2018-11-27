Complimentary access to ST for Millennium Hotels and Resorts guests

Guests who check in with Millennium Hotels and Resorts' (MHR) South-east Asian hotels will now be offered a one-week digital subscription to The Straits Times.

The initiative by MHR and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) began last week, and was announced in a statement by MHR yesterday.

To read the digital newspaper, guests need to log on to a specially created Web page to open a complimentary account and key in a coupon code, which is given to them upon check-in.

There are 10 participating hotels, of which five are in Singapore - Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, Studio M, M Social and Copthorne King's. Those spread across the region comprise Millennium Hotel Sirih Jakarta in Indonesia; Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur and Copthorne Orchid Hotel Penang in Malaysia; The Heritage Hotel Manila in the Philippines; and Millennium Resort Patong Phuket in Thailand.

Travellers who want to keep up with ST can enjoy this perk when staying at these hotels, in particular Singaporeans who want to stay connected to news at home while travelling in the region.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group, said: "When you are away on business or holiday, there is no better way to stay in touch with things happening back home, as well as in the world around us, than having easy access to The Straits Times online.

"This partnership makes that possible, and our readers are the main beneficiaries. We hope that many more of them will stay connected with us, long after they have returned home."

Mr Tan Kian Seng, group chief of staff and interim chief executive of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, said: "When we travel, we sometimes miss out on news that is happening back home. Our partnership with SPH hopes to provide our Singaporean guests a way to keep abreast of news from home, even when they are on the move.

"The Straits Times is synonymous with Singapore and as a home-grown hospitality brand, we feel that guests will appreciate this slice of home, especially when they are in foreign lands."