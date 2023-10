For decades, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has been known for dragging its feet in dealing with complaints against medical practitioners. It was not that it favoured doctors, but the process just took too long – a situation that delayed closure for both doctors and complainants. A disciplinary finding has been known to come more than seven years after a complaint has been filed.

Concerted efforts have been made to speed things up, but the wheels of justice are still turning too slowly.