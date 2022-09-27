Company gets stop-work order after death of worker in August

SINGAPORE - A company was issued a stop-work order following an inspection of its premises the day after a worker died in a workplace accident.

It was also fined $6,000 for the infringements.

An inspection by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on the premises of Synergy-Biz on Aug 26 found multiple unsafe conditions that can endanger its workers.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, MOM listed several instances. These include excavators found to have ignition keys inserted in switches and left unattended; heavy machinery with expired lifting machine registration; diesel storage tanks without labels and warning signs; fire extinguishers not in working condition; and electrical casing and wiring in poor condition and insulation.

The stop-work order means that Synergy-Biz must cease all work activities until the issues are rectified.

Earlier, its lorry driver had died after being run over by a forklift while he was securing it onto a lorry for transportation on Aug 25.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said: "MOM's inspections found that many of the safety lapses which put our workers in danger could have been easily rectified.

"It is important that management and our workers take safety very seriously. During this period of heightened safety, we have stepped up inspections and taken action against companies that have fallen short on safety."

He added that the ministry will support companies through the StartSafe programme, which helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) identify workplace safety and health risks and implement good safety practices.

"We will subsidise StartSafe efforts for SMEs to ensure no company or worker gets left behind in our safety efforts," he said.