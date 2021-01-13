Companies with green practices get GreenDNA certification

SINGAPORE - Companies that adopted green practices to fight the climate crisis were awarded the GreenDNA Certificate, a new accreditation by the Singapore Environmental Council (SEC).

The 12 recipients implemented environmentally friendly practices in their businesses, such as opting for recyclable products. Collectively, they committed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10 per cent every year.

"Our transition into a low-carbon economy and sustainable future is critical and requires collective efforts by the people, private and public sectors," said Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore at the GreenDNA Certificate Launch and Awards Presentation Ceremony on Wednesday (Jan 13).

The inaugural event was held at Grand Hyatt Singapore, one of the recipients. Some of its initiatives include using seafood from sustainable sources and donating leftover food to charities.

"It's great to get this kind of recognition that shows that in the long-run, these types of initiatives are what we should be doing," said the hotel's director of culinary operations, Mr Lucas Glanville, 52.

Furniture manufacturing company Office Planner also received the certification. In 2010, the founder Mr Gavin Woo decided to use recyclable materials such as engineered wood to produce furniture.

"This is a milestone in our journey that began many years ago," said the 52-year-old.

The other recipients were financial centre Arcadis Singapore, City Developments Limited, ComfortDelGro, DBS Bank, DTC World Corporation, Frasers Property, French Café Merci Marcel, building company Jim & Hall’s, Procter & Gamble, and SBS Transit.

SEC Chairman Isabella Huang-Loh said she was heartened to see the companies of various sizes and different sectors take this "bold but necessary step."

"These 12 champions have come forward to demonstrate what they are doing to facilitate change," she said.

Last August, the SEC launched the GreenDNA programme to help organisations engage in sustainable practices. More than 2,000 organisations joined the programme and received guidance on ways to reduce their carbon emissions.

To attain the GreenDNA certificate, which is recognised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), companies need to attain eco-certification, complete training programmes for their staff and implement continuous improvements to their work practices.

With GreenDNA, the SEC hopes to bring Singapore closer towards its climate change target of reducing carbon intensity by 36 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

"Climate change is not something that we can ask if it's happening - it is happening," said Ms Fu. "It is on us, our responsibility, to mitigate its impact. I think the impetus is really urgent and it requires all our attention."