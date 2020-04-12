Coronavirus: Commuters too have to wear them soon

Commuters will soon have to wear masks on public transport, even after the circuit breaker period ends, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post yesterday. "We will make mask-wearing compulsory for public transport. This will minimise transmission during the post-circuit breaker period when safe distancing is compromised," he wrote.

Mr Khaw said trains and buses are not crowded and safe distancing is possible for commuters now that circuit breaker measures are in place.

But when large numbers of people return to buses and trains, safe distancing rules will push waiting crowds onto the platforms and outside of stations, with long queues.

"I can imagine impatient, and even angry commuters. I think a practical compromise is for all commuters to wear masks when they use public transport," Mr Khaw said.

The authorities will prepare commuters for the new rules by getting them to start wearing masks. Transport ambassadors will remind them to do so.

Mr Khaw urged commuters who do not have a mask to visit a community centre as soon as possible to get one, as today is the last day for the Government's free reusable mask collection.

"But when you do, please don't loiter. Collect your mask and go home. And stay home, please," he said.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary also said on Facebook yesterday that safe distancing on public transport will be challenging once Singaporeans start commuting again after the circuit breaker. "Be responsible, wear a mask - on public transport, at the market or when you're out near people," he urged.