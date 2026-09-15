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Commuters evacuated after train at Bukit Gombak MRT station emits smoke; faulty brake likely cause

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Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE – Passengers were evacuated from a train at Bukit Gombak MRT station on the morning of Sept 15 after smoke was seen coming out from below the train.

In a media reply, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said the incident happened at about 11.40am at the station, which is on the North-South Line.

Preliminary checks suggest that the smoke may have been caused by a faulty brake, said Lam.

All commuters were guided off the train by SMRT staff as a safety precaution. There were no reports of commuters needing medical assistance, according to Lam.

Lam said the train was withdrawn to the depot for further checks, and train services continued to operate normally.

In a video posted to Instagram by sgfollowsall, the platform of the above-ground station is seen crowded with commuters, some of whom are covering their noses as smoke fills the platform.

SMRT employees can be seen speaking into walkie-talkies and observing the empty and stationary train on the Jurong East-bound side.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.