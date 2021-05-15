Youth advised to learn more about the region

Covid-19 may have brought overseas travel to a halt, but it is still important for young Singaporeans to understand their region better and gain a global perspective on issues, said Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as for Trade and Industry.

"Asean is such a vibrant region. Once travel is open again, I encourage youth to travel out to Asean… see the vibe and vibrancy of these markets, learn the cultural context and forge partnerships with young entrepreneurs."

Meanwhile, there are opportunities for young Singaporeans to gain exposure at home, such as the Asia-Ready Exposure Programme (AEP), which tries to equip young people with a holistic understanding of Asean countries, China and India.

Mr Tan was speaking at a webinar for close to 1,200 AEP youth participants yesterday. It was co-partnered by the National Youth Council and the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

Mr Raymond Yee, vice-president (customs and regulatory affairs) of DHL Express, was the other panellist. The session was moderated by Ms Faridah Mohd Saad, deputy director (agritech) of Enterprise Singapore.

Emphasising the importance of free and open trade for Singapore, Mr Tan said there was a need for youth to fight against inward-looking instincts and the adoption of an "others versus self mentality".

Mr Yee also said that with few natural resources, Singapore's growth would be curtailed. "It would be regressive to think a country would be better off if it was to close its borders and be inward-looking."

AEP participant Mahshuk Begam Shaik Mujibur Rahman, 22, said the session drove home the need for Singapore to stay relevant and connected to other countries, especially Asean.

Reflecting on her generation's advantage in an increasingly globalised world, she said: "Nowadays, everything can be found online; youth always keep themselves up to date and are on the lookout for new trends.

"Youth are the next leaders in line. We have to take the initiative to know what is going on around the world, look beyond Singapore's market and allow Singapore to grow with neighbouring Asean countries."