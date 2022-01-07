Worker jailed for helping to run illegal dorm that caught fire

A construction worker who was involved in the running of an illegal dormitory that caught fire in 2015 was jailed for two weeks and fined $24,000 yesterday.

Raihan Jahir had pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three charges, including doing paid work without a valid pass as well as unauthorised development of land. Another two charges, including committing a rash act to endanger lives, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Raihan, 43, a Bangladesh national, will have to serve an additional six weeks in jail if he is unable to pay the fine.

The fire in a Geylang shophouse on April 3, 2015, killed two migrant workers and injured three others.

Investigations showed that just over a week earlier, the dormitory's operator had thwarted fire safety inspections that could have prevented the deadly incident. He had told Raihan to ask all the occupants to vacate the premises prior to the inspections.

Neo Wee Seng, 47, who allegedly operated the illegal dormitory, was earlier charged and court proceedings are ongoing.

A total of 33 workers lived at 86A Lorong 6 Geylang in April 2015, said deputy public prosecutors Timotheus Koh, Goh Qi Shuen and Samuel Yap.

The space had been rented since September 2014 by M/S HKH Construction, which sublet it to Neo - who is from another company, Sim Hua - without informing the landlord.

Without approval, Neo turned the shophouse, which was meant only for residential purposes, into a dormitory with 53 beds.

For a $150 rental rebate each month, Raihan, an employee of Amway Aluminium Construction, cleaned the area, collected rent from workers and looked for other workers keen to stay at the dormitory.

Deputy Presiding Judge Jennifer Marie said Raihan knew that as a work permit holder, it was an offence for him to earn extra income, but he assisted with the running of the illegal dormitory anyway.

The judge agreed with the defence that Raihan's role in the changes made to the premises was limited.

She said she had to consider the lives lost during sentencing and that Raihan was aware that the premises were being used illegally as a dormitory.

Osmond Chia