Woman injured after board falls from linkway in Yishun

A 52-year-old woman suffered a head injury after a plasterboard fell from the roof of a sheltered linkway in Yishun on Tuesday afternoon.

The Yishun resident, Ms Xu Bei Yu, and her son were using the sheltered walkway between Blocks 272 and 275 in Yishun Street 22 when the plasterboard hit her, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The weather was reportedly fine at the time, and it was not raining.

Her son, aged 23, was startled to see blood trickling down her neck. He called for an ambulance, and Ms Xu was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

She did not require stitches on her head, but had suffered scratches on her shoulder, Shin Min reported. She left the hospital at 11pm that day.

The woman was told to observe her health for up to a week and to return for further medical help if there was any dizziness or vomiting.

Ms Xu, a logistics driver, told the evening daily that she often uses the sheltered walkway to get to nearby shops. She said children also use the shelter to go to school each day.

The walkway, which is about three storeys high, cuts across an outdoor carpark to provide shelter between two housing blocks, and is located near Chongfu School.

When The Straits Times visited the scene yesterday afternoon, an empty section of the sheltered walkway's roof had been patched up.

Two large pieces of a broken gypsum board were seen at a bin nearby. Cracks along other plasterboards on the roof could be seen from below.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for Nee Soon Town Council said a barrier had been set up where the board fell, and that building contractors had been engaged to conduct checks and rectification work.

The spokesman added that a property officer had rushed to the scene the moment the town council received a call for assistance.

The town council has also deployed estate ambassadors to the blocks to help perform checks and ensure the safety of residents.

It is understood that members of the town council visited the woman yesterday afternoon while she was recovering at home.

"Nee Soon Town Council is committed to the safety of our residents and we will further enhance our processes," the spokesman said.

"We again extend our sincerest apologies to the resident and her family for the incident.

"We will render the necessary support and wish the resident a speedy recovery."