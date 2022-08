On July 23, about 1,200 people, including Christian and Muslim leaders, took part in a private event called Protect Singapore Townhall to discuss the impact of repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men.

They asked the Government not to repeal 377A and to provide "adequate safeguards for... marriage, families, and freedom of conscience", which they felt were "threatened by the advancement of LGBTQ+ activism... locally".