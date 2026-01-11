What is the Singaporean of the Year Award?
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
Singaporean of the Year Award
The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year (SOTY) is an award that is given to a Singaporean or group of citizens who have made a significant contribution to society. This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways.
International Impact Award
The award seeks to honour a Singaporean or Singapore organisation that has made a positive impact beyond our borders, contributing to Singapore’s global reputation.
They must have delivered a project, initiative, or body of work that benefitted a community or country outside of Singapore.
Young Singaporean of the Year Award
The award seeks to recognise a young Singaporean, who is under 18-years-old, who has shown courage, compassion, empathy, kindness and/or a spirit of service, and has made a positive impact among peers.
The Awards are organised by The Straits Times, and it is presented by UBS Singapore. The official airline partner is Singapore Airlines, and the global hotel partner is Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR).
Prizes
Singaporean of the Year Award
Award recipient receives
$20,000 cash
One pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets for each individual/group, up to three pairs of tickets for the winning group
A five-night stay in any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ properties globally, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for the winning group
Finalist receives
$5,000 cash for each individual/group
One pair of Singapore Airlines economy class tickets for each individual/group, up to a maximum of three pairs for each group of finalists
A three-night stay in one of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ properties globally, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for each finalist.
International Impact Award
Award recipient receives
$20,000 cash
Young Singaporean of the Year Award
Award recipient receives
$5,000 cash
A pair of SIA Economy Class tickets
A three-night stay in one of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ properties globally