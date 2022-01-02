Welcoming 2022 with family, friends and fireworks

The year 2021 may have drawn to a close under grey skies, but the drizzle did not keep hundreds of people from turning up for a countdown event in Tampines.

Some attendees cheered the opportunity to get out and about after the Covid-19 pandemic hampered most physical events last year, while others who turned up at Our Tampines Hub said they were there for the performances.

Ms Ng Gek Heong, 28, an executive in the information technology industry, and her sister decided to brave the rain to attend the performance by getai stars Hao Hao and Pei Fen.

Ms Ng said that "we really missed live getai performances", and added that she was glad they were brought back for the New Year celebrations.

More than 500 attendees also enjoyed live performances by local artistes Jack and Rai and Sheikh Haikel during the We Will Rock You concert.

Student Shreya Senthil, 16, who joined the celebrations with her brother and mother, said she had gone to the event to cap off a tough year of preparing for and completing her O-level examinations.

She said her family hoped that Covid-19 restrictions will ease further in the new year, and that they can go out without masks in public once again.

In other parts of the island, Singaporeans welcomed the new year by joining virtual community celebrations hosted by the People's Association (PA) grassroots organisations on Friday evening.

Fifteen such celebrations took place across the different constituencies, with activities such as musical skits, comedy shows, song and dance performances, and games and quizzes.

In Kembangan-Chai Chee, the fireworks display was cut short abruptly after a stray projectile hit the outer facade wall of a Housing Board block. No injuries were reported.

One Singaporean who joined a virtual community celebration to usher in the new year was Madam Joyce Tham, 67, a personal assistant. After her husband and mother died in 2019, Madam Tham spent much of the time alone during the pandemic, seeing the rest of her family only during sporadic visits.

But last year, her son, his wife and their two sons moved into her home while waiting for their home renovations to be completed, and they rang in the new year together.

Madam Tham said: "I am really grateful that the situation is improving and that I get to spend this New Year's Eve with my family in my own home."

Madam Tham, who lives in a jumbo flat on the ninth floor of a block in Commonwealth, had a full view of the fireworks display that was set off in Buona Vista - one of the 10 fireworks displays in different heartland locations in Singapore. These displays were organised by PA and were set off in open spaces in locations such as Buona Vista and Bedok at the stroke of midnight.

Madam Tham said: "When I told my grandchildren we were going to have a great view of the fireworks... they were so excited."

Madam Shirley Soh, 51, a teacher, was also pleasantly surprised when the fireworks burst into view at the kitchen window of her 15th-floor apartment near Holland Village. She said: "I did not expect the fireworks to be so close to where I live, but having fireworks in the heartland really adds to the festive feeling... It makes me look forward to the brand new year."

Student Gerald Poh, 18, enjoyed the fireworks in Tampines. He said: "I find the fireworks really breathtaking. After a year of being locked down at home, plus all the restrictions, I'm happy to be out with friends."