SINGAPORE - In an interview before his arrest, Sugarbook's founder Chan Eu Boon said the site had almost 13,000 registered students across 10 schools in Malaysia, and described the arrangement as a "great help to struggling university students".

The site, which is hosted in the United States, waives the US$12.95 (S$18) a month "premium" membership to those who register with an e-mail address from an education institution.