SINGAPORE - Madam Shirley Cheong was at the void deck of her Housing Board block when she noticed an elderly woman, who she knew lived in a nearby block, walking up the stairs.

Speaking in Mandarin, Madam Cheong, 78, said: "I asked her 'Auntie, are you looking for someone?' And she said she was going home, but she didn't realise she was at the wrong block.