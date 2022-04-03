War in Ukraine: Human toll

Anxiety growing for Ukrainians in Singapore

Many are struggling to cope emotionally as the war in their country enters its sixth week

and
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When her Ukrainian mother was uncontactable for 12 days, Singaporean permanent resident Olena Kiktenko feared the worst.

Her mother lives in a city in northern Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 03, 2022, with the headline Anxiety growing for Ukrainians in Singapore. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top