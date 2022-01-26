Walk-in vaccination begins for children aged 5 to 11

When Mr Kenneth Tay, 36, heard that his six-year-old daughter could get vaccinated against Covid-19 without an appointment from yesterday onwards, he leapt at the opportunity.

His reason? To keep his family, and especially his six-month-old baby, safe from the virus.

Any child aged five to 11 can now walk in without an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination from Mondays to Thursdays, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The businessman, who had been waiting to get his daughter inoculated since the vaccination drive for children her age began early this month, wanted to speed up the process.

Yesterday, he took his daughter to Hougang Community Club, one of the 15 paediatric vaccination centres for children between five and 11, after school at around noon.

Mr Tay said: "I was in a hurry to get my daughter vaccinated because, with the rising Covid-19 cases in the community, I did not want her to fall seriously ill.

"I hope that the vaccine will be available for even younger children to keep them safe as well."

The introduction of walk-ins for younger children comes after Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, announced last Friday that children below 12 were starting to form the majority of hospitalised Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Previously, only children who were accompanying their sibling to a vaccination appointment could get a jab without booking, under the "sibling walk-in" arrangement that began on Jan 10.

With the coming festive season, when people are set to gather more often, parents are taking advantage of the new walk-in system to protect their children from infection.

Ms Rachel Seah, a 33-year-old housewife who took her five-year-old daughter to get vaccinated at Clementi Community Centre, said: "As Chinese New Year is coming and we will be taking her to the zoo and an exhibition, we thought that it would be safer to get her vaccinated.

"If we didn't have those plans, we would still encourage her to get vaccinated, but we would not have been in such a rush."

Engineer Samir Piriyev, 39, who took his 11-year-old daughter to Clementi Community Centre, said: "We want to be part of a safe and healthy community, and also hope to contribute to Singapore's goal to increase the national vaccination rate."

However, not all parents felt the need to rush to get their children inoculated, mostly because they had already secured vaccine appointments for them.

The Straits Times found that only two out of the 10 parents who took their children to Hougang Community Club to get vaccinated were walk-ins.

The other eight were there for their children's scheduled vaccination appointment.

The vaccination process at Clementi Community Centre and Hougang Community Club yesterday was smooth and quick.

The Straits Times noted that queues were short and moved quickly at both venues at around 1pm.

Housewife Priyadarshini Vasudevan Mukundarajan, 38, who was with her 11-year-old daughter at Hougang Community Club, said: "The process was very simple and smooth, and took only about 15 minutes."