Voucher users will support hawkers even when major supermarkets are included in scheme

After two waves of digital Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, most Singaporeans interviewed said they cannot imagine a return to the days of paper vouchers.

Project executive Siti Nurtasha, 36, said digital vouchers that can be called up any time on her phone meant no longer having to keep track of a stack of vouchers and having to remember to leave home with them.

Human resource executive Stella Hoo, 50, found the process for claiming the latest round of vouchers straightforward.

That the vouchers exist in digital form as a default also means that problems like theft of vouchers from mailboxes have been licked, she said.

This was an issue with the physical grocery vouchers that were delivered by mail to low-income households in October 2020.

In one case, a woman and her husband stole $10,800 worth of the Budget 2020 vouchers from 72 victims by fishing them out of mailboxes with unsecured flaps using a clothes hanger.

Some Singaporeans such as undergraduate Lim Ye Joon, 22, said they were concerned that less tech-savvy hawkers and merchants may be reluctant to join the voucher scheme and therefore lose a potential revenue stream.

But they were heartened to know that CDC ambassadors have been going around the heartland to publicise the scheme and encourage more businesses to participate.

If merchants face any issues, they can also contact the ambassadors, who would then visit their premises and help to resolve the concerns.

A majority of the people interviewed said they used their 2021 vouchers on food at hawker centres and coffee shops, while some said they used them on groceries at neighbourhood mini-marts.

When asked whether the inclusion of major supermarket chains such as FairPrice for the 2023 and 2024 tranches of the vouchers would change where they would use their vouchers, the response was mixed.

"Some people have their go-to shops that they usually spend at," said Ms Siti. "The CDC vouchers are just additional cash they can use to spend at their favourite places."

Undergraduate Joei Lim, 22, said the vouchers have encouraged her to give new hawkers a try at minimal cost.

"It has encouraged me to try food at stalls that accept the vouchers, and these are stalls that I never visited prior to receiving the vouchers," she said.

Aisyah Nizam