Volunteers give needy families free porridge during Ramadan

A total of 100 families in need living in Jalan Kukoh received a pack of porridge yesterday afternoon under a volunteer initiative.

The Bubur for Kukoh initiative is a collaboration between M³@ Jalan Besar and Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah during Ramadan.

Another 300 families will receive free porridge on subsequent distributions over the next three Fridays.

The M³ programme is a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council to serve the community.

The volunteers yesterday included those from M3@Jalan Besar, Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah students and their teachers, and the Kim Seng Community Centre Malay Activity Executive Committee. Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah joined them.

The initiative was also the first event of Project Kukoh, a programme meant to uplift the quality of life of residents in Jalan Kukoh.

M³@Jalan Besar chairman Shah Reza said: "The intention of this project is to facilitate relevant initiatives, activities and provide last-mile service delivery to the residents of Jalan Kukoh."

Under the project, block ambassadors will be appointed to promote neighbourliness, racial harmony and community cohesiveness among residents within their respective blocks.