Vaccinated seniors can soon attend PA activities

Seniors who are fully vaccinated will soon be able to take part in activities organised by the People's Association (PA) to maintain their physical and mental health.

Speaking during the multi-ministry task force (MTF) press conference yesterday, co-chair of the MTF and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that it was important for seniors to keep active for their physical and mental well-being.

Mr Gan said: "We understand many seniors have been responsible, and staying home for their own safety."

He acknowledged that safe management measures over the past few months had limited the opportunities for seniors to stay physically and socially active.

But seniors will soon be able to attend activities such as qigong, outings and learning journeys organised by PA in accordance with safe management measures. More details will be provided by PA at a later date.

According to Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, about 70,000 seniors remain unvaccinated. He noted that some people think that their senior family members do not need vaccination and are protected by staying at home.

"The facts show otherwise," said Associate Professor Mak.

When infected with Covid-19, unvaccinated seniors between the ages of 60 and 69 were 13 times more likely than those vaccinated to require oxygen supplementation and medical attention in the intensive care unit (ICU) or even die.

He said that unvaccinated seniors above the age of 80 were 7.2 times more likely to require ICU care or die as compared with their peers who were fully vaccinated.

Addressing the younger age groups, he said some assume their age gives them sufficient protection from Covid-19.

"It doesn't, particularly if you have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic lung disease, or cancer, or if you're immunocompromised or even obese."

"Tragically, we have seen people delaying vaccinations, because they were complacent and thought they would not fall sick, only to find themselves not only infected, but also in the ICU."

Prof Mak said of infected people above the age of 60, the proportion of those who were not fully vaccinated is trending upwards, while those who were fully vaccinated has decreased over time.

He said the epidemic of the unvaccinated observed in other countries is now being seen in Singapore as well.