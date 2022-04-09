Ushering in the Indian New Year with music and traditional crafts

People in Singapore will get a chance to take part in a host of activities to usher in the Indian New Year this month.

Organised by the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC), the events will be held this weekend, with music and musical instruments as the main theme.

Entry will be free for all visitors, and many of the activities will also be free. Visitors can try their hand, for instance, at craft activities like mini-keychain making and block printing.

There will also be workshops held over the two days, with a $10 fee for each person.

They include an experiential culture workshop, where participants will get to decorate their own jute bag and try out four different traditional percussion folk instruments.

Those attending the Ragamala art painting workshop can expect to be serenaded by sitar music as they paint a Ragamala art piece, which is a form of Indian miniature painting.

Those who are interested in the workshops can register online on the IHC website.

Called Puthandu by the Tamils, the New Year's Day is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which happens to be in April.

Other Indian ethnic groups, such as the Malayalees and Bengalis, will also be celebrating their New Year this month.

Malayalees will mark Vishu and Bengalis will celebrate Pohela Boishakh. For Sikhs, it will be Vaisakhi, which will ring in the start of the Sikh New Year.

A music video to mark the festivities will feature music composed by retired chemistry lecturer and veteran musician Lalitha Vaidiyanathan, 72.

The video will showcase the different Indian classical dances, including bharatanatyam, kathak and mohiniyattam.

Mrs Vaidiyanathan, founder of the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir, said: "The six dance styles I have chosen are all from communities that celebrate the New Year in this period. What we have tried to do is bring the different communities together with this piece."

IHC general manager Maria Bhavani Dass said this year, the Indian New Year celebrations are taking place on a larger scale compared with last year, when many of the activities were available only online and celebrations were subdued.

Now, with the recent easing of Covid-19 safe management measures, more people can take part in many of the activities that are being held in person, she said.

Mrs Yogeswari Preshant, founder of Think Tamil Academy, which is organising a bilingual immersive story-telling session at IHC, said exposure to different cultures was important for young children.

She added: "It is very important to inculcate race and culture education to very young children because, sometimes in Singapore, we do not understand each other well.

"So, when we start with young children, they grow up in a diverse background and are more adaptable."