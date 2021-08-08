Up to 500 allowed in places of worship from Tuesday

Up to 500 people will be able to attend religious services in a place of worship from Aug 10, amid relaxed Covid-19 measures that will also see the pre-event testing requirement for worshippers lifted.

The current phase two (heightened alert) restrictions require pre-event testing for worshippers in groups of between 50 and 100 people, unless they have been vaccinated previously or can produce an exemption notice. Maximum capacity now is 100. With the change, up to 500 worshippers may congregate.

All of them, including religious workers and support staff, must be vaccinated, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) yesterday.

An individual is considered vaccinated if he has received the full vaccine regimen, recovered from Covid-19, or tested negative in pre-event testing less than 24 hours before an event is expected to end.

Vaccinated worshippers will be gathered in groups of 50, each located in different zones. Unvaccinated worshippers are limited to a maximum total crowd size of 50.

MCCY said the measures may be further relaxed from Aug 19, allowing 1,000 vaccinated worshippers. It added that worship services should be kept as short as possible, with no mingling between, during or after service.

All attendees, except children aged below six, must wear masks. Face shields are not permitted as face mask substitutes. Up to 10 live performers during worship services may be unmasked to sing or play wind or brass instruments. All performers, capped at 30, and audience members, must be vaccinated. Antigen rapid testing is required for those who will be unmasked, and the performance must be set at least 3m away from worshippers.

The ministry also said up to five worshippers will be allowed to congregate for rites, up from two. All other religious activities, like religious classes, remain disallowed. From Aug 19, these activities may be allowed in groups of up to 50.

Up to 500 vaccinated people may attend marriage solemnisations without needing pre-event testing. This may rise to 1,000 on Aug 19. However, only 50 may attend if any are unvaccinated.

Those recording and broadcasting digital religious services for worshippers may congregate in groups of up to 30, up from 15.

Religious organisations will no longer have to notify MCCY before conducting such digital services from Tuesday, the ministry added.