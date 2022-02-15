UOB's festive charity drive raises record $1.88m

UOB raised a record $1.88 million in its annual Chinese New Year charity fund-raiser this year, the bank said yesterday.

The money raised will support art, children and education causes through charities such as The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The funds will also go towards supporting education and local small and medium-sized enterprise innovation under the UOB-Singapore Management University Asian Enterprise Institute, as well as other programmes that help build a digitally inclusive community, the bank said.

As part of fund-raising efforts, UOB organised a series of art workshops where UOB executives and clients enamelled the auspicious Chinese character "fu", which means blessings, on circular seals.

The seals were then affixed on gold-plated tiger art pieces titled Blooming Abundance to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Each participating client donated at least $10,000 and took home one art piece.

One such piece, affixed with a seal enamelled by UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong, was auctioned.

The piece, titled Bountiful Abundance, went to Mr Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and group managing director of real estate management services group LHN, for a bid of $228,888.

The bank also created a non-fungible token, or digital representation, of Mr Wee's art piece, which was given to Mr Lim along with the physical art piece.

Mr Wee said: "As we turn the page and welcome new beginnings this Lunar New Year, we remain cognisant of the challenges many in the community face... We hope that our collective efforts will bring new energy and hope to those who need a helping hand and make the year ahead a more optimistic one for them and their families."

Mr Lim said: "We look forward to UOB's annual fund-raising drive during Lunar New Year as they bring businesses together to support those who are in need."