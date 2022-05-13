Umbrella body of Indian groups can engage youth, help businesses: President

A newly formed group of Indian organisations can engage youth with activities that encourage sharing of new ideas and expertise, and bonding, between people from different backgrounds, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The Federation of Singapore Indian Organisations (FSIO) - an umbrella body of 26 groups under the auspices of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) - was formed in October last year. It aims to be a collective voice in response to pandemic-induced challenges, encourage networking via various community events, and support businesses in areas like digitalisation.

President Halimah noted the SICCI's efforts to engage youth include Catalyse 2020, a six-month initiative it organised together with four youth groups - Narpani Pearavai Youth, Sinda Youth Club, Tamil Representative Council Youth Wing and Young Sikh Association - to encourage social entrepreneurship. "I am sure that with the FSIO member organisations working together, there will be more of such interesting and meaningful initiatives to bring together and develop the Indian youth community," she told 500 guests at a gala dinner held by SICCI and FSIO at Shangri-La Singapore.

Madam Halimah said trade associations and chambers like the SICCI have been important advocates for businesses and industry transformation, and their role is especially crucial in the current business climate. "SICCI-FSIO can advocate industry transformation, the adoption of digital technologies, and grow awareness of emerging areas of collaboration between Singapore and India," she said.

FSIO member organisations also supported businesses in their digitalisation efforts and helped them navigate various challenges during the pandemic, she said.

"I would like to acknowledge SICCI for your swift response when the pandemic first hit, including setting up a Covid-19 task force to help your members navigate the various pandemic relief schemes and prepare them to pursue new opportunities when business conditions improved," she added.

Madam Halimah added that businesses and workers must be ready to seize new growth opportunities as Singapore resumes economic activities and reconnects with the world.

One area for collaboration is the green economy, she said, adding that Singapore and India can cooperate on upstream initiatives to accelerate research, development, and deployment of sustainable and low-carbon tech solutions.

"Another area where private sector-led initiatives can create win-win solutions for both our companies and people is in the digital economy, where India and Singapore can partner to build digitally inclusive communities," she said.

Madam Halimah also launched FSIO@SICCI's logo, which symbolises unity, as well as global opportunities for the Indian community and Singapore.