Trio get SCDF award for saving cardiac arrest victim

Precision machinery operator Jway Boon Seng, 63, had just got a seat on the train, while perspiring from his walk to the MRT station.

The next thing he recalled was waking up in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A doctor told him that he had collapsed from a cardiac arrest at Canberra MRT station on Nov 22 last year.

On Friday, his three rescuers received the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award at the 3rd SCDF division headquarters.

One of them was MRT station manager Xam Tan, 37, who was alerted to the incident when an emergency communication button was triggered on the train platform at 7.50am.

He saw Mr Jway lying unconscious inside the train and quickly carried the man out to the platform with the help of commuters.

Fellow commuter Lee Wei Sheng, 31, a medical doctor who was on his way to work, saw what was happening and proceeded to assist Mr Tan, starting chest compressions when they realised that the victim had no pulse.

They were soon joined by full-time national serviceman Kelvin Tan, 20. They took turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Jway and administered four shocks from an automated external defibrillator.

Mr Kelvin Tan said he had been on his way to his then part-time job as a pharmacy technician - he enlisted in the SCDF this month - when he noticed Mr Xam Tan and Dr Lee performing CPR on Mr Jway. He offered to help as he knew that CPR could be tiring.

Mr Jway's pulse returned after about 20 minutes and he was taken to hospital. He has since recovered.

Mr Xam Tan, who has been with SMRT for three years, said it was his second time coming to someone's rescue.

"I wasn't scared or nervous when I saw the victim - I just felt that I had to do something. I've never heard of this award, but I feel appreciated," he said.