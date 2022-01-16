Trio get SCDF award for saving cardiac arrest victim

Precision machinery operator Jway Boon Seng, 63, had just got a seat on the train, while perspiring from his walk to the MRT station.
The next thing he recalled was waking up in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A doctor told him that he had collapsed from a cardiac arrest at Canberra MRT station on Nov 22 last year.
On Friday, his three rescuers received the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award at the 3rd SCDF division headquarters.
One of them was MRT station manager Xam Tan, 37, who was alerted to the incident when an emergency communication button was triggered on the train platform at 7.50am.
He saw Mr Jway lying unconscious inside the train and quickly carried the man out to the platform with the help of commuters.
Fellow commuter Lee Wei Sheng, 31, a medical doctor who was on his way to work, saw what was happening and proceeded to assist Mr Tan, starting chest compressions when they realised that the victim had no pulse.
They were soon joined by full-time national serviceman Kelvin Tan, 20. They took turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Jway and administered four shocks from an automated external defibrillator.
Mr Kelvin Tan said he had been on his way to his then part-time job as a pharmacy technician - he enlisted in the SCDF this month - when he noticed Mr Xam Tan and Dr Lee performing CPR on Mr Jway. He offered to help as he knew that CPR could be tiring.
Mr Jway's pulse returned after about 20 minutes and he was taken to hospital. He has since recovered.
Mr Xam Tan, who has been with SMRT for three years, said it was his second time coming to someone's rescue.
"I wasn't scared or nervous when I saw the victim - I just felt that I had to do something. I've never heard of this award, but I feel appreciated," he said.
Mr Kelvin Tan, who had picked up first aid skills in secondary school as a member of St John Brigade, said: "It was my first time helping someone with a (cardiac arrest). I felt a bit unprepared, but I composed myself."
Mr Jway said he was very grateful to his saviours. "I want to thank them - without the three of them, I wouldn't be alive today," said Mr Jway, who underwent heart surgery this month.
Meanwhile, taxi driver Sin York Tan was awarded the Community First Responder Award for helping an injured motorcyclist on Dec 20 last year.
He spotted the victim at about 11.15am that day and treated his arm and leg injuries with the first aid kit in his taxi before SCDF responders arrived.
This is his second time getting the award - he had been recognised in November last year for helping an injured power-assisted bicycle rider after a road accident.
"I was very calm during the whole incident as I already have experience in such a situation. I think everyone should equip themselves with first aid skills so they're prepared when these things happen," he said.