Traditional craft, painting and arts events lined up to usher in Indian New Year

People in Singapore will get a chance to take part in a host of activities to usher in the Indian New Year this month.

Organised by the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC), the events will be held at the weekend (April 9 to April 10), with music and musical instruments as the main theme.

Entry will be free for all visitors, and many of the activities will also be free.

Visitors can try their hand, for instance, at craft activities like mini-keychain making and block printing.

There will also be workshops held over the two days, with a $10 fee for each person.

They include an experiential culture workshop, where participants will get to decorate their own jute bag and try out four different traditional percussion folk instruments.

Those attending the Ragamala art painting workshop can expect to be serenaded by sitar music as they paint a Ragamala art piece, which is a form of Indian miniature painting.

Those who are interested in the workshops can register online on the IHC website.

Called Puthandu by the Tamils, the New Year's Day is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which happens to be in April.

Other Indian ethnic groups, such as the Malayalees and Bengalis, will also be celebrating their New Year this month.

Malayalees will mark Vishu and Bengalis will celebrate Pohela Boishakh. For Sikhs, it will be Vaisakhi, which will ring in the start of the Sikh New Year.

A music video to mark the festivities will feature music composed by retired chemistry lecturer and veteran musician Lalitha Vaidiyanathan, 72.

The video will showcase the different Indian classical dances, including bharatanatyam, kathak and mohiniyattam.

Mrs Vaidiyanathan is the founder of the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir and is at home with Western classical music by composers like Mozart, as well as Indian classical Carnatic music.

She said: "The six dance styles I have chosen are all from communities that celebrate the New Year in this period. What we have tried to do is bring the different communities together with this piece."