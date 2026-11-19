Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Time off for caregiving should no longer be an exception, but part of normal HR policy: Indranee

Companies should factor in this “new reality” in their normal human resources policies and design their workplaces around it.

SINGAPORE – Employees taking time off for caregiving should no longer be seen as an exceptional occurrence, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah on Nov 19.

Companies should factor in this “new reality” in their normal human resources policies and design their workplaces around it, be it in the form of flexible work arrangements, job redesign or backfilling arrangements, said Indranee.

The minister was speaking about the growing need for caregiving in Singapore at local charity Cultivate SG’s annual conference, held at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

She noted that Singapore’s falling total fertility rate (TFR) – which hit a record-low of 0.87 in 2025 – and rapidly ageing population, which crossed the super-aged threshold in 2026, have implications for caregiving.

Over time, there will be smaller families and fewer working-age Singaporeans to support a growing elderly population, which Indranee described as a smaller base supporting a larger group.

People who will need help with caregiving are not just parents with young children. They also include singles and married couples with no children who have ageing relatives to look after, she added.

Highlighting the critical role of employers, the minister said whether an employee feels comfortable taking leave for caregiving depends greatly on their supervisors’ and colleagues’ attitudes and the workplace culture.

She said: “It is very difficult when you apply for leave and your supervisor may say yes, but you are made to feel that actually you should not be taking the leave even if you can.

“There are many ways to discourage people from taking even a statutory entitlement. So it is actually mindsets, attitudes and norms, which are all intangible, that make the difference.”

Indranee, who chairs the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup which tackles concerns over population decline, also said Singapore cannot increase its TFR without considering how to address the care needs of young families.

Cultivate SG’s latest Caregiving and Family Formation survey, which collated data from about 2,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents, found that three in four are discouraged from having children because of caregiving demands.

This proportion rises to more than four in five among youth aged 15 to 24.

With the vast majority of seniors preferring to age in place instead of in institutions, Indranee said caregiving can no longer be considered in segmented pieces.

“What we need is a more holistic view of caregiving where everyone contributes in different ways,” she said, pointing out that families, organisations and communities all have a part to play.

Cash in hand for employers

Employers were also addressed in another part of the minister’s speech as she recapped the various measures announced at the 2026 National Day Rally to support families.

The sweeteners include more childcare leave and affordable pre-school fees. The Government will also reimburse employers for the full duration of all child-related leave, up to the reimbursement cap.

Currently, employers bear part of the cost of maternity and adoption leave for the first and second child, as well as the first three days of childcare leave. All these costs will soon be borne by the state.

Indranee did not mention when the reimbursement scheme would start but had said in September that more details on the start date of the enhanced childcare leave will be shared in early 2027.

In her Nov 19 speech, she said the reimbursement will “significantly reduce” the cost borne by employers, allowing them to better support employees taking their leave.

With the Government picking up the tab, that means cash in hand for employers, which they can use to pay temporary staff to cover for employees, she said.

She addressed employers directly: “Think of ways to make it work for you, and do not just keep it all in your cash flow, your profit and loss, because that is not the intention.

“The intention is to relieve employers of that cost burden so that they can get replacements so that employees can also take their leave with peace of mind, knowing that the work will be covered.”

While Singapore has progressed over the last few decades, its circles of support have shrunk. Families are shrinking, relatives live further apart and lifestyles have become busier, noted Indranee.

Therefore, she said the country needs to rebuild a “village”, made up of a supportive network of people, environments such as workplaces and communities, and the Government.

The Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup, which is looking into the costs of raising children, work-life support, caregiving, housing, healthcare and education, is expected to release its full report in early 2027.