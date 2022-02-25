Thye Hua Kwan raises $123k to help low-income families

More than 1,200 low-income families will receive grocery vouchers after $122,900 was raised in a fund-raising drive by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC).

The amount was raised from the organisation's Race to Raise initiative, where participants were encouraged to walk, run or cycle to raise awareness of the fund-raiser.

Donations were made through fund-raising website Giving.sg

Participants clocked a collective 49,116km between Dec 1 last year and Jan 31 - far surpassing THKMC's original target of 10,000km.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling distributed the vouchers to some of the 1,229 beneficiaries at a donor appreciation event yesterday at the THK Family Service Centre @ MacPherson.

"I think the most important part of this initiative is that the beneficiaries know that people look out for them," Ms Tin said.

Ms Aida Ayob, 51, received a $100 Sheng Siong supermarket grocery voucher at the ceremony.

The single mother, who takes care of two children aged 12 and 16, said she has been struggling to make ends meet since she lost her job during the pandemic.

Expressing gratitude for the vouchers received, the former Lego packer said: "It has lightened my burden and I can now buy more groceries with these vouchers."

About 35 per cent of the vouchers have been distributed so far, with the rest expected to be dispensed by the end of this month.

THKMC is the social service charity arm of Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society, a voluntary welfare organisation established in 1978.

It has more than 60,000 beneficiaries.