Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society's work especially vital during pandemic

Recovering from breast cancer in 2016, Madam Marini Ismail was grateful to have support from the Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society (THK), which her hospital referred her to.

Madam Marini said: "The volunteers came twice a day to deliver food. When my son was not home, they kept me company and helped me with dressing my wounds."

The 52-year-old retired cleaner lives with her son, who is currently doing his national service.

She was one of two THK beneficiaries who met their MacPherson MP, Ms Tin Pei Ling, on Monday, and received gift vouchers from her at the welfare organisation's senior activity centre in the constituency.

The other was Madam Chan Soh Moi, who lives alone and uses a wheelchair. The 77-year-old has had help from THK since 2015, when staff learnt of her circumstances during door-to-door visits.

Both women were at the launch of THK's annual direct appeal mailer to raise funds. The mailer highlights the charity's services.

Ms Tin said it was a meaningful initiative, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The crisis has brought out the spirit of giving among Singaporeans, and the mailer makes it a lot easier for people to help those in need," she said.

THK, founded in 1978, provides over 90 charity services and programmes, including counselling, home care services for the elderly and adults with permanent disabilities, and children's developmental and learning support programmes. It also distributes over 600,000 meals a year to people in need.

THK chairman Lee Kim Siang said the mailer provides information on the charity's programmes to people who could support them. This is especially important now as the pandemic has made things even more challenging for those facing hardship.

THK's mailers, which have been sent out every January for the past 16 years, will reach households and businesses across Singapore in the coming weeks together with their Singapore Power utility bills. Donations can be made via cheque or credit card.