The young more likely to view cannabis as not harmful

Younger Singaporeans are more likely to perceive cannabis or weed as not harmful and to have considered using controlled substances or prescription drugs without a prescription than their elders.

According to a survey of 1,055 Singapore residents by public opinion company YouGov done in collaboration with The Sunday Times, people aged between 18 and 24 are also more likely to have their views on drugs shaped by social media and pop culture than their elders.

The survey, which was done using a demographically representative sample of Singapore's population, showed that 26 per cent of Singaporeans aged between 18 and 24 perceived cannabis to be not harmful or not very harmful.

And 25 per cent of those in the next age range - 25 to 34 - had the same opinions, among whom 19 per cent said that they thought cannabis was not harmful.

This stands in contrast to the opinions of older Singaporeans.

Of those aged 45 to 54, 10 per cent said cannabis was not harmful or not very harmful, while among those over 55, 7 per cent expressed the same opinion.

Those between 35 and 44 formed the middle ground, with 20 per cent saying that they perceived cannabis to be not harmful or not very harmful.

However, when asked about drugs such as heroin or methamphetamine, Singaporeans across all ages had more similar perceptions of the harm in these substances.

Mr Andy Leach, director of addiction services and principal addictions counsellor at psychiatry and psychology clinic Promises Healthcare, said this may be due to the growing idea that cannabis is a "soft" drug in comparison with drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine, more commonly considered "hard" drugs.

He said: "Young people I see come to me and say things like 'oh, it (cannabis) is a plant, it can't be that dangerous'. But they don't understand that the way it's been grown and cultivated, it's way more potent than it was 10 or 20 years ago."

The survey also found that younger people were more likely to have considered trying a controlled substance or a prescription drug without a prescription.