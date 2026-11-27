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Family Service Centres are one of the 9 services that will be merged into the new One Family Service model.

SINGAPORE - The girl had a baby at 14, an age where she was ill-prepared for motherhood and really just a child herself.

Her parents, who were already struggling to support their seven children on the father’s irregular income from gig jobs, now had to worry about providing for yet another mouth.

Seven different agencies, including Yishun Family Service@Children’s Society, the Social Service Office, the girl’s school and a charity helping young people facing a pregnancy crisis, are helping the girl and her family with their multiple problems.

These include unstable employment, poor mental health and strained marital and parent-child relationships, said Fang Xin Wei, Singapore Children’s Society’s director of Yishun Family Service.

Staff from the Yishun Family Service@Children’s Society and the other agencies provided emotional and practical support to help her cope with caring for her baby, among other aid rendered.

Although they came together to discuss how to support the family, each agency has different plans, and at times, competing priorities depending on the family member or issue they work with.

Fang said: “Without a shared set of priorities, the family may struggle to manage the different expectations placed on them. At times, the family also felt confused and overwhelmed by the number of appointments, sessions and commitments.”

This will change under the new One Family Service (OFS) model, which will be rolled out from 2029 and combine nine key services funded by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) – spanning family support, domestic violence and youth delinquency – into a single integrated service.

Under the model announced on Nov 26, a multidisciplinary team of social service professionals will work on a single, unified case plan for a family to address all their inter-connected issues holistically. They will also prioritise which issue to tackle first .

Families will no longer be referred to different programmes for the various issues they face, or work with separate case plans .

The new model overhauls how social services are run – organising support around families and their evolving needs, rather than around separate programmes like Family Service Centres and Child Protection Specialist Centres. Singapore will be divided into seven regions under the OFS.

It comes after the committee reviewing the system found that families’ needs are growing more complex, with close to one in five of the 35,000 families or individuals a year on the nine programmes receiving help from more than one programme.

For social service agencies (SSAs) under the OFS, the shift is seismic.

Instead of operating independently and focusing on delivering services within their own organisation, they will have to work with other SSAs in the region to plan and coordinate to improve the lives of the families they serve.

The SSAs would be responsible for shared outcomes, such as improvements in the family’s well-being and stability, in their region.

Proposal of one lead agency in the region dropped

The new model comes about 2½ years after the Family Services Review Committee was convened in June 2024 to review the provision of family support amid increasingly complex needs.

A spokesperson for MSF told The Straits Times that the committee adopted a co-creation approach and had explored appointing a lead SSA to oversee and coordinate partner agencies in each region.

However, this did not sit well with the SSAs, which are non-profit organisations providing social services and had always been run independently.

Arthur Ling, chief executive of Fei Yue Community Services and a committee member, said: “If there is a lead agency, does it mean that we all report to the lead SSA? We are supposed to be peers, so it’s very strange when another SSA suddenly becomes my boss.”

The SSAs eventually settled on an equal partnership model, combining their respective strengths and sharing the responsibility for the families they serve. No SSA has oversight of its partners in the region.

Han Yah Yee, Montfort Care’s chief social worker, said: “Today, we have a model where each and every agency, regardless of its size or breadth of services, has a say in how the partnership operates and how decisions are made.

“This is critical to the success of OFS, as it allows all agencies to contribute from a position of strength.”

What equal partnership looks like in practice, however, is still being worked out by the SSAs.

Each SSA has to determine its specific role in the region based on its capabilities, expertise and the families’ needs, said the MSF spokesperson, while the ministry continues to fund each agency directly according to its role.

Regions must also reach a consensus on issues such as operational arrangements, governance issues, service planning and dispute resolution.

In Ling’s view, equal partnership means every SSA has equal voting rights on collective issues.

Ultimately, the devil is in the details.

The model’s success hinges on strong governance standards and operating processes in each region, as well as the ability to resolve differences and conflicts well.

Cross-agency teams will need to work well together to support families, particularly when supervisors may manage staff from different organisations and professional disciplines.

Clear reporting lines and a robust accountability framework are also critical, especially when things go wrong.

“We must expect there will disagreements,” Ling said. “So we must come up with a system to tackle disagreements, such as a clinical team that will make the final call . ”

The MSF spokesperson said one way of handling disputes in professional judgments or issues is to designate practice leaders in the region who will provide guidance and ways to escalate the case for further intervention if needed.

Should a serious incident occur, the ministry will investigate and assess accountability, based on factors such as standard operating procedures and proposed roles.

“This is already the case today,and will not change under OFS,” said the spokesperson.

The new model requires a major mindset shift among SSAs that have long operated independently.

When the first regional partnerships roll out in 2029, their success will also hinge on how well professionals from different agencies and disciplines can work together.

For families buckling under the weight of multiple stresses, like the teen mum and her parents, having a unified team behind them can make all the difference between merely coping to empowering them to rise above their challenges.