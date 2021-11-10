Teens probed after one allegedly flipped 'wet floor' sign towards child

Four teenagers are being investigated by the police for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property after one of them allegedly flipped a "wet floor" sign towards a child.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that the incident took place outside Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple in Keong Saik Road at around 8.30pm on Monday.

A video of the incident published on the Instagram page of Wake Up Singapore, an alternative news source, has been watched more than 280,000 times.

The video shows a person hitting a sign, which flies towards a child, before he runs away with three other people.

It is not known whether the child was injured.

Some who posted comments on the Instagram post claimed that they had seen the group behaving like they were drunk near Guild House, which is also in Keong Saik Road.

The teens were caught after police officers spotted two of them with a "wet floor" sign at Serangoon MRT station at around 9.45pm on Monday.

After preliminary investigations, the two 18-year-olds were established to be from the same group behind the incident in Keong Saik Road.

The police said the other two teens were tracked down and all four are being investigated for public nuisance and theft of public property.

An individual found guilty of being a public nuisance could face a $2,000 fine, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Those found guilty of dishonest misappropriation of property could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.