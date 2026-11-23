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Teen mum caught for extortion: ‘I realised I have a daughter to provide for, so I can’t mess around’

After her probation, Nadirah realised she has to be a more responsible mother to her daughter, who is now two.

SINGAPORE – Desperate for fast cash to buy milk powder and other necessities for their newborn daughter, 19-year-old Nadirah and her 22-year-old boyfriend hatched a scheme to extort money from men she met on dating apps.

This was about two years ago, when Nadirah (not her real name) had just given birth and was unemployed, while her boyfriend was serving national service and was also in debt.

Together with another couple, Nadirah’s boyfriend threatened to report a man she met on the app for having sex with a minor after he made advances towards her.

The man gave them $500 to be let off, but Nadirah, her boyfriend and the other couple were arrested soon after.

Nadirah was one of 662 female youth offenders arrested in 2024, and was placed on 18-month probation for extortion. Her boyfriend was sentenced to reformative training.

In 2025, 792 girls and young women aged between 10 and under 21 were arrested – about 20% more than in 2024. The figure was also the highest in the past five years.

The increase comes as more youth of both genders were arrested in 2025, with the increase largely driven by a rise in cheating offences.

Through counselling and parenting programmes during her probation, Nadirah came to recognise her mistakes.

She said: “My probation officer talked to me a lot about life and my choices.

“In the past, I didn’t think if something was right or wrong. I just think I need the money and money can solve everything. But now I think more about consequences.”

One factor behind her change: She does not want her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

The eldest of six children, Nadirah grew up in an environment marked by poverty and volatility, where her father often lost his temper or threw things at his family .

Her mother had to raise the children single-handedly on a low income and government financial aid after her father was jailed for drug offences.

Stressed by the woes at home and feeling lonely, Nadirah started getting into romantic relationships from the age of 15.

“I felt I just n eeded someone to support me mentally and financially,” she said.

At 16, she became a mother, even though she was ill-prepared for motherhood. Her father had advised her against abortion.

Nadirah and her boyfriend are not married, however, he now works as a chef and helps support their two-year-old daughter.

With the help of her probation officer, Nadirah has found a part-time waitressing job and has also learnt how to save.

Michelle Lee, senior assistant director at the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Probation, Reintegration and Gambling Safeguards division, said the rehabilitation programme is customised for each probationer to address their needs, circumstances and offending behaviour.

For Nadirah, this means helping her improve her decision-making, financial management and parenting skills, among other things.

Her probation officer has also been guiding her to build a healthier relationship with her boyfriend so that they can support each other and be more responsible parents.

Nadirah said probation has helped her realise that she had neglected her daughter.

She said: “I realised I didn’t think about my daughter, and only thought about myself.”

“Last time, my emotions were really haywire, but now I’m calmer and more in control of my emotions . I realised that I have a daughter to provide for, so I can’t mess around.”