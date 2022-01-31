Swimmingly good time for foreign domestic workers at S.E.A. Aquarium

It was her first visit to the S.E.A. Aquarium in Resorts World Sentosa, and Ms Lilik Sulisminingsih pointed her phone at the marine exhibits.

But the foreign domestic worker was not snapping pictures of the sharks or sea jellies, or filming videos. She was in a video call with her sister's family in Indonesia - to share her Sentosa experience virtually with them.

"My nephew and niece don't have to be in Singapore, but they can still see the aquarium here. Only Jakarta has a (similar) aquarium," said Ms Lilik, 46, who hails from Surabaya.

She was among about 100 maids who enjoyed the S.E.A. Aquarium yesterday on their weekly day off.

This Chinese New Year outing was organised by an initiative under Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA), a non-profit that supports various communities, including migrant workers, foreign domestic workers and people with disabilities.

This weekly initiative began on Jan 23 this year and will take 1,500 foreign domestic workers to places of interest, including the Singapore Zoo and a city tour, over 10 weeks.

The programme, which aims to support the welfare and mental wellness of domestic workers, will run till the end of March.

"I'm very grateful to visit the aquarium. On my days off, I go to only City Plaza or Paya Lebar," said Ms Lilik.

Yesterday, almost 160 maids visited the S.E.A. Aquarium over a few time slots.

The tours for the 1,500 foreign domestic workers, including lunch and transport, are funded by unused SingapoRediscovers Vouchers that members of the public had donated to travel agency Xperience DMC.

Ms Joyder Ng, the team leader of the Alliance of Domestic Employees Outreach - which is the HIA initiative that organised the outings - noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on foreign domestic workers' mental health.