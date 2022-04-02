Sushi restaurant donates $100,000 to ST pocket money fund

As part of its 12th-anniversary celebrations, restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka has contributed $100,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The one-Michelin-starred sushi restaurant has two outlets here - at Carlton Hotel and St Regis Singapore - and is operated by food and beverage (F&B) company Kanesaka Sushi.

Yesterday, the firm's managing directors, Mr Ong Kian Min and Ms Joni Ong, presented a cheque for the amount to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong at a dinner celebration at Carlton Hotel.

"The STSPMF is a befitting charity - we are in the business of feeding people, and what better way to show our gratitude for this continued privilege than to help... to feed the children who need recess pocket money," said Mr Ong.

A golf tournament organised by the restaurant yesterday afternoon at Sentosa Golf Club had helped raise $88,000 from 44 participants.

Ms Tan noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many donors had difficulties organising physical charity events.

"Despite all the challenges in organising a charity golf tournament, we are happy that this event has successfully raised the much-needed funds in support of our students from low-income families," she said.

The tournament was originally planned for 2020 to mark Shinji by Kanesaka's 10th anniversary.

At the event yesterday, the company also commemorated the resilience and empathy of Singaporeans during the pandemic, particularly those in the F&B sector.

STSPMF has been helping about 10,000 children and students each year since 2000. It has given out nearly $90 million to date and last year received $7.8 million from donors.