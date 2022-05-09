Support for close to 90 tissue sellers and cardboard collectors

A network that befriends and assists vulnerable individuals - such as tissue paper sellers, and tin and cardboard collectors - has reached out to more than 160 people and assisted close to 90 of them since it was formed in 2019.

Mr Ian Chow, who oversees the Vulnerable-in-Community Network at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), said the aid given includes referring these individuals to government financial aid schemes, giving them free meals, and even helping to clear their homes of clutter.