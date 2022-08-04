Strict security measures in Marina Bay area for NDP

The National Day Parade (NDP) has been declared an enhanced security special event, which means there will be strict security measures in place in the area near the Marina Bay floating platform.

The police, in a statement on Monday, said the restrictions will kick in at the start of Aug 9 and last for about 24 hours until 11.59pm.

The restrictions will be in place in areas around Suntec City and Gardens by the Bay, among others.

Stricter security checks will be put in place in a designated special zone within the event area. This will include areas near the Merlion and Jubilee Bridge, as well as in Fullerton Road and Collyer Quay.

The police said items such as flares and drones, and sound-amplification devices like loudhailers, will be some of the things that will be banned in these areas.

Those found with prohibited items may be arrested and, if convicted, fined up to $20,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

The items will also be seized.

The statement said: "The police will have the powers to refuse entry to or remove persons from the special event area, if necessary."

It added that it is an offence to bring or fly any unmanned aircraft, including drones, into the special event area without a valid permit.

Those convicted of doing so may be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

The unmanned aircraft will also be seized.

Inside the special zone, the police will conduct security checks and screenings on all individuals and vehicles that are entering the zone or are within it. "The police will also have the powers to refuse entry to or remove a person from the special zone, if necessary."

The police are seeking the cooperation of members of the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers at this year's NDP, the statement added.

It said: "Persons who engage in activities that compromise safety and security within the special event area and the special zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."