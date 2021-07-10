Straits Times webinar on how to improve trust among different races

Recent months have seen an uptick in race-related disputes and incidents, leading some to wonder whether Singapore has changed.

There has also been greater discussion of issues surrounding race, such as discrimination and privilege, some of which have fuelled heated debate.

Some are concerned that these incidents and debates could widen the divide, but others say greater awareness of the subject and more discussions are needed to address some of the challenges that have been raised, and to bring people together.

What do the lived experiences of people on the ground suggest?

Can we take a leaf from the book of those who have found ways to build bridges and change mindsets?

Ahead of Racial Harmony Day, which falls on July 21, The Straits Times has convened a panel to explore what individuals, groups and others can do to improve understanding and strengthen trust among people of different races.

They will discuss these issues in a Zoom webinar on Wednesday.

Helming the panel is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law and chairs the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony.

Also on the panel are Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah, an associate consultant and orthodontist at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital who is a member of the National Youth Council; Mr Leonard Sim, general secretary of advocacy group hash.peace, which has been organising conversations to strengthen social harmony across racial and religious lines; and Mr Hafez Sorouri Zanjani, a grassroots activist.

Mr Sim and Mr Hafez are also youth advocates with OnePeople. sg, a ground-up organisation that champions racial harmony.

The session will be moderated by ST's Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.

Readers who would like to submit questions to the panel and follow the discussions at the Zoom webinar on Wednesday at 11am can do so at str.sg/3JZt by noon on Monday.

Reports on the roundtable will be published in ST, and key highlights will be aired by video on its Facebook and YouTube pages.