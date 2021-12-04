Still best friends after five decades of marriage

Even after 50 years of marriage, the Mehtas are the best of friends.

Mr Kirtikar Mehta, 80, said of his 74-year-old wife, Dr Kalyani Mehta: "We confide in each other. After all these years, we still care very much for each other."

The secret to their long and happy union?

Being a supportive spouse is one. Communicating and showing respect to each other is another ingredient in their recipe for love.

The two were introduced to each other by Mr Mehta's cousin at a Deepavali gathering.

Mr Mehta was then almost 30, armed with a master's degree in physics from the University of Surrey, and had recently returned to Singapore after his studies and work in the United Kingdom.

Dr Mehta was then studying social work and sociology at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

They found they could communicate on the "same wavelength" and shared similar interests and values. Both are from the Gujarati community.

Dr Mehta, a retired professor and former Nominated Member of Parliament, said he would bring her a stalk of rose on each date - and she was convinced he was "Mr Right" after a few dates.

"He is very patient and open to listening. We have compatible personalities."

They dated for eight months before they tied the knot in June 1971. They have two daughters, aged 45 and 46, and four granddaughters.

Dr Mehta, who was then working part-time as a school social worker after marriage, said: "His parents were more on the traditional side. They were not used to a daughter-in-law who worked...

"But my husband always supported me in my career."

She later attained a master's degree and then a PhD in social sciences, and went on to teach social work at NUS and later the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS). She retired last year.

Mr Mehta said they gave each other the space to "do their own thing" and pursue their dreams.

He pointed out that some husbands may be jealous that their wife has a more illustrious career, but not him.

Mr Mehta, who trained as an electrical engineer but retired as a currency trader, said: "The more she achieves, the prouder I am of her.

"In marriages, you often have one spouse dominate over the other and there's conflict. In our case, we listen to each other and we discuss. I'm not the traditional husband who is more domineering."

Dr Mehta said: "For couples to stay so long together, we need that kind of assurance that if I'm down, there is at least one person whom I can confide in and he will understand."

While no marriage is without conflict, the Mehtas always manage to find a compromise or come to an agreement when they disagree.

Mr Mehta said: "We talk, we compromise and we move on."

It helps that both of them do not have "huge egos", Dr Mehta said, adding that she appreciates her husband's sense of humour.

"When couples are locked in a quarrel, it's always because of their ego. They take a position and they can't move from their position," she said.

"But we talk it out and we never put each other down. This gives the other person a sense of respect."

As a Justice of the Peace for eight years, Dr Mehta advises couples whose marriages she solemnises: "I tell them that in Asian families, a marriage is not only between two people but two families. And they need to be aware of that.

"I tell them marriage is like a roller-coaster ride, there are ups and downs. And your marriage can be successful only if you work at it."