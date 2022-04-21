ST School Pocket Money Fund gets $20k donation through TransitLink campaign

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) has received a donation of $20,000 raised through TransitLink's Unleash the Gates campaign.

According to a statement by STSPMF on Thursday (April 21), the campaign was organised by TransitLink, Mastercard and Stellar Ace, which was previously known as SMRT Media.

Stellar Ace is the media and digital arm of Stellar Lifestyle, which manages retail and advertising space in Singapore's MRT network.

The funds were raised through direct donations from TransitLink and IT services company Acclivis Technologies, as well as from a rewards redemption programme by commuters.

From Dec 1, 2021, to Jan 18, 2022, commuters could earn reward points by using their bank cards to make contactless payments for the fares on their commutes.

Using TransitLink's Wink+ app, commuters could then exchange reward points for donations to STSPMF as well as public transport fare rebates, or other merchant deals.

STSPMF was started in 2000 to help students from lower-income families. It has since helped close to 180,000 children and youth in need, disbursing more than $80 million in funds.

The fund disburses about $6 million yearly to about 10,000 needy students.