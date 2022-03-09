ST Engineering gives $108k to pocket money fund

Masks are helping Singaporeans to fight Covid-19, and sales of the product from one company, ST Engineering, have given a lift to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

On Monday, a cheque for the sum of $108,000 was presented to the fund's general manager, Ms Tan Bee Heong, by Mr Chew Men Leong, president of ST Engineering's urban solutions.

The amount was raised through a campaign from March last year to February this year, which saw the company donating $2 for each sale of the locally developed AIR+ reusable mask.

The masks are sold at $18 each, and are similar to N95 types. They can filter out 95 per cent of particles between 0.1 and 0.3 micron in size, including dust and smoke particles found in haze, as well as the Covid-19 virus, which is 0.1 micron in size.

ST Engineering will also donate 100 boxes of surgical masks to the fund's beneficiaries.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Chew said the STSPMF's mission of providing resources to students and helping them to continue participation in school resonated with his team at ST Engineering.

He added: "The focus that STSPMF has on helping low-income students through their foundation years is a good cause that we look forward to continue supporting.

"Contributing to education is one of our interests and we want to be responsible corporate citizens to help build a more resilient and inclusive society."

Mr Chew said other initiatives that ST Engineering has contributed to include a $50,000 donation to the Singapore Institute of Technology's student relief fund and a distribution exercise involving 200 staff volunteering their time to provide members of the public with hand sanitiser.

This distribution exercise was in support of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative - Project BYOBclean.

The STSPMF, which was started in 2000 as a community project initiated by ST, helps some 10,000 children and students each year.

It has given out more than $85 million and last year received $7.8 million from donors.